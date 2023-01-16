Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Flatters Her Baby Bump in Black Maternity Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Boyfriend Thomas Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco brought a bold all-black caftan dress to the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 in Los Angeles tonight. The actress, who is expecting her first child, arrived on the red carpet alongside her boyfriend Thomas Pelphrey.

Cuoco wore a flowy long-sleeved black gown, covering her baby bump. The piece included a floor-length hem that swept the ground as she walked. The garment also had intricate cutout detailing on the neckline.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To align with the classic look, the “Flight Attendant” star accessorized with simple rings and a red manicure. Cuoco rounded out her look with a smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Unfortunately, the length of her dress didn’t allow for a look at her footwear, however, she likely slipped into heeled sandals or sandals.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals