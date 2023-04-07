Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shines in Chainmail Top & Bow-Embellished Pumps at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Presentation

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London today.

The “Fleabag” star was joined by her co-star Mads Mikkelsen and the film’s director James Mangold.

Mads Mikkelsen, James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 7, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

The British thespian wore an oversized black blazer draped overtop her shoulders worn overtop a high-shine strapless silver chainmail top tucked into her trousers. On bottom, Waller-Bridge sported black high-waisted pants featuring a tailored fit with pleated detailing.

The “Killing Eve” star wore little to no visible jewelry and styled her short brown tresses neatly in a swooping side part. Finishing off her look, Waller-Bridge opted for a vampy burgundy lip, tying her ensemble all together.

On her feet, Waller-Bridge opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction along with large shiny black bows that adorned each toe delicately.

A closer look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s shoes. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

Pumps like Waller-Bridge’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Waller-Bridge, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is an upcoming American action-adventure film directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. The film features an all-star cast including the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Boyd Holbrook among others.

