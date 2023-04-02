Penelope Cruz Wows in Pink Feathered Gown and Silver Strappy Sandals at NMCC Gala in Mumbai

Penelope Cruz was a pastel vision arriving at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani celebrated in Mumbai, India. The Spanish actor was part of a star-studded guest list that included top model Gigi Hadid, actors Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, and many more.

The Oscar-winning actress walked the pink carpet in a dreamy feathered chiffon gown by Paris-based designer Tamara Ralph. The style featured a skin-fitting slightly ruched bodice with a floor-gracing skirt finished with a thigh-high side slit. The number was finished with an ostrich feather asymmetric cape.

Penelope Cruz attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Varinder Chawla / MEGA The “Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress‘ completed her outfit accessorizing it with an extra large diamond ring on her right hand and a pair of gold pendant earrings.

When it came to footwear, Cruz opted to style her elegant gown with a pair of strappy sandals in a silver metallic finish. The sandals featured thin metallic uppers, an ankle strap, and at least 5 inches high stiletto heels. The actress has been seen in these sandals in the past years, for example at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain when she paired them with a matching silver metallic fringed minidress.

attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Varinder Chawla / MEGA The Madrid-born actor has been a longtime ambassador of Chanel and tends to favor the french fashion house for most of her public appearances. When it comes to footwear though, the Spanish star also includes other high fashion brands to her roster such as Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace.

