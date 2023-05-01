Penelope Cruz is Effortlessly Romantic in Off-White Bridal Inspired Chanel Gown and Heels on the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Penelope Cruz looked ethereal while in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala tonight in New York. Cruz is a co-chair of this year’s gala along with Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

In adherence with the night’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Cruz was clad in a bridal-esque off-white Chanel gown. The romantic ensemble was comprised of a voluminous skirt featuring a sheer tulle overlay dotted with high-shine crystals along with a fitted bodice. The garment also had pearl detailing, a staple of the French designer brands, and was finished off with a sequin-trimmed veil carefully draped over Cruz’s head and down her shoulders dotted with the Chanel logo.

Penélope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Although her footwear was not visible, it’s likely the “Vanilla Sky” star wore matching Chanel heels. Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years.

While Cruz has attended as a guest in the past, the actress is serving as a co-chair alongside Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour at this year’s Met Gala. The longtime Chanel muse and face of the brand donned a dress from the French label in 2019, the last time she attended the event. She also made her runway debut for Chanel the same year following Lagerfeld’s death.

Penélope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

