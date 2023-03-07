Penelope Cruz Updates Preppy Style in Feather-Belted Tweed Dress & Pumps at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Penelope Cruz made a sharp entrance to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The musician was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, which included H.E.R., Dianna Agron and Zoe Saldana.

Cruz arrived to the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on Tuesday to take in creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs, fittingly wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit as one of its house ambassadors.

Penelope Cruz attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a blue, black and white tweed long-sleeved minidress with a pointed lapeled collar. Cinched by gleaming front buttons, the piece was layered with a black scrunched leather belt — dramatically trimmed with thin multicolored ombré feathers and topped by a sparkling crystal filigree buckle.

Cruz completed her Chanel outfit with the brand’s gleaming huggie earrings and layered Coco Crush rings, as well as a quilted black leather flap-style handbag with gold chain hardware. The “Vanilla Sky” star also layered thin fishnet tights beneath her dress for a winter-worthy finish.

Penelope Cruz attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Cruz opted to finish her outfit with a classic pair of black pumps. Her Chanel style featured smooth leather uppers with rounded capped toes and closed counters. Angled heels with silver metal-encircled tips finished the pair with a versatile finish, providing Cruz with a formal height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Cruz’s Chanel pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Show attendees created a star-studded front row for the occasion, as well, including Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penelope Cruz.

