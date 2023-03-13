Pedro Pascal Shows Support to Sister Javiera Pascal at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 in Zegna Suit & Dress Shoes

Pedro Pascal attended the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The actor supported his older sister Javiera Pascal, who worked on the film “Argentina, 1985” nominated tonight for Best International Feature Film.

The occasion saw “The Last of Us” star outfitted in a black suit by Zegna. Pedro’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with glossy black buttons, layered atop matching tailored trousers with a baggy quality. A crisp white high collard shirt completed Pedro’s attire, sharply tying the outfit all together.

Pedro Pascal and Javiera Pascal attend the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

Sticking to the classics, Pedro stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Pascal included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Pedro Pascal attend the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pedro has become a major player in Hollywood as of late, owning the limelight in classic silhouettes with colorful touches from top brands like Gucci, Acne Studios, Prada and Loewe, among others. From hits like “The Last of Us” to “The Mandalorian,” Pedro has been taking over television screens and doing so stylishly.

A closer look at Pedro Pascal’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

