Pedro Pascal Styles Red Valentino Coat With Shorts on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Combat Boots

Pedro Pascal ditched the traditional suiting, opting for a pop of color at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York tonight.

“The Last of Us” actor took to the coveted carpet in a bright blood-red Valentino look comprised of a sharp button-down tucked into effortlessly stylish mid-length black shorts. Overtop his button-down was a matching red wool coat with structured shoulders and a formal flair that gave Pascal’s look a bit of edge.

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rounding out his ensemble, the “Game of Thrones” star fastened on a black tie which he paired alongside statement-making chunky gold rings. Pascal’s usually curly and untamed tresses were slicked back.

On the footwear front, Pascal flattered his feet in a pair of shiny utilitarian combat boots. Paired with long black socks, the boots were constructed of shiny black patent leather with striking square toes and a sleek lace-up silhouette.

A closer look at Pedro Pascal’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pascal has become a major player in Hollywood as of late, owning the limelight in classic silhouettes with colorful touches from top brands like Gucci, Acne Studios, Prada and Loewe, among others. From hits like “The Last of Us” to “The Mandalorian,” Pedro has been taking over television screens and doing so stylishly.

A fixture of the limelight, Pascal recently graced the cover of Esquire, doing so fashionably in fur coats and leather jackets. The actor is set to star alongside Ethan Hawk in an upcoming neo-western drama titled “Strange Way of Life” written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

