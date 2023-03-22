Paula Abdul Elevates Dreamy Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Platforms at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Paula Abdul attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The hitmaker made a vibrant appearance, stepping out in a seafoam gown and sky-high heels.
The “Straight Up” songstress’ dress was a gauzy style that fell off-the-shoulders, transitioning into a fitted midsection and a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt. The back of Abdul’s dress featured a gathered sculptural tulle in an off-white that further diversified the silhouette, setting the garment apart from anything else that made its way onto the carpet that night.
Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red-carpet events and dressy occasions.
Although they weren’t visible, Abdul wore a pair of platform heels to elevate her look, giving her a rather large boost in height. The shoes were seemingly a neutral tan shade, contrasting the greenish-blue tones of her dress.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Abdul’s shoe assortment.
Abdul’s shoe choices often consist of bold platform pumps, peep-toe stilettos, or sandal heels standing at sky-high heights, each pair adorned with crystals or colored with vibrant hues.