Paula Abdul Elevates Dreamy Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Platforms at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Paula Abdul attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The hitmaker made a vibrant appearance, stepping out in a seafoam gown and sky-high heels.

The “Straight Up” songstress’ dress was a gauzy style that fell off-the-shoulders, transitioning into a fitted midsection and a voluminous floor-sweeping skirt. The back of Abdul’s dress featured a gathered sculptural tulle in an off-white that further diversified the silhouette, setting the garment apart from anything else that made its way onto the carpet that night.

Paula Abdul attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red-carpet events and dressy occasions.

Although they weren’t visible, Abdul wore a pair of platform heels to elevate her look, giving her a rather large boost in height. The shoes were seemingly a neutral tan shade, contrasting the greenish-blue tones of her dress.

A closer look at Paula Abdul’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Abdul’s shoe assortment.

Abdul’s shoe choices often consist of bold platform pumps, peep-toe stilettos, or sandal heels standing at sky-high heights, each pair adorned with crystals or colored with vibrant hues.