Paul Rudd Pops in Cream Suit & Lug-Sole Loafers at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sydney Premiere

Paul Rudd was dapperly dressed for the Sydney premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The sci-fi Marvel film, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and Evangeline Lilly, releases in theaters on Feb. 17.

For the premiere in Sydney on Wednesday night, Rudd hit the red carpet at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in a cream suit by Tiger of Sweden. Styled by Michael Fisher, the “Clueless” star’s set featured a classic sharp-lapeled blazer and pressed trousers atop a complementary cream Uniqlo shirt for a modern, monochrome appearance. Rudd’s outfit was punctuated with a sharp black and white houndstooth-printed tie.

Paul Rudd attends the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Fisher also brought revamped classics to Rudd’s shoe choice: a set of platform loafers by Church’s. Featuring versatile round black leather lace-up uppers, the classic style gained an edge from thick ridged black rubber soles. The monochrome set smoothly contrasted Rudd’s monochrome suit, creating a two-toned ensemble that was distinctly formal and subversive at the same time.

A closer look at Rudd’s loafers. CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

(L-R) Peyton Reed, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 2, 2023. CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Rudd’s red carpet style is classic and streamlined. When it comes to shoes, the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actor often wears lace-up loafers in neutral brown and black leather on the red carpet. Off-duty, he can be seen in Chelsea and lace-up boots, as well as Adidas and Air Jordan sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Paul Rudd’s sharp red carpet style over the years in the gallery.