×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paul Rudd Pops in Cream Suit & Lug-Sole Loafers at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sydney Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Paul-rudd-australia
2020
2019
2019
2018
View Gallery 14 Images

Paul Rudd was dapperly dressed for the Sydney premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The sci-fi Marvel film, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and Evangeline Lilly, releases in theaters on Feb. 17.

For the premiere in Sydney on Wednesday night, Rudd hit the red carpet at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in a cream suit by Tiger of Sweden. Styled by Michael Fisher, the “Clueless” star’s set featured a classic sharp-lapeled blazer and pressed trousers atop a complementary cream Uniqlo shirt for a modern, monochrome appearance. Rudd’s outfit was punctuated with a sharp black and white houndstooth-printed tie.

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, suit, mens suit, cream suit, Michael Fisher, stylist, premiere, Australia, Sydney, loafers, black loafers, mens loafers, lug sole loafers, lace up loafers, leather loafers
Paul Rudd attends the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 2, 2023.
CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Fisher also brought revamped classics to Rudd’s shoe choice: a set of platform loafers by Church’s. Featuring versatile round black leather lace-up uppers, the classic style gained an edge from thick ridged black rubber soles. The monochrome set smoothly contrasted Rudd’s monochrome suit, creating a two-toned ensemble that was distinctly formal and subversive at the same time.

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, suit, mens suit, cream suit, Michael Fisher, stylist, premiere, Australia, Sydney, loafers, black loafers, mens loafers, lug sole loafers, lace up loafers, leather loafers
A closer look at Rudd’s loafers.
CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, suit, mens suit, cream suit, Michael Fisher, stylist, premiere, Australia, Sydney, loafers, black loafers, mens loafers, lug sole loafers, lace up loafers, leather loafers
(L-R) Peyton Reed, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 2, 2023.
CREDIT: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Rudd’s red carpet style is classic and streamlined. When it comes to shoes, the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actor often wears lace-up loafers in neutral brown and black leather on the red carpet. Off-duty, he can be seen in Chelsea and lace-up boots, as well as Adidas and Air Jordan sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Paul Rudd’s sharp red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad