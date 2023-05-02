Patrick Mahomes Slips on Spiked Louboutins for Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Brittany Mahomes in White Hot Dress

Patrick Mahomes made his stylish Met Gala debut tonight in New York with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sported a black suit with a collarless white shirt and added a touch of style with a pair of sunglasses. While his wife slipped on a white dress with daring split and off-the-shoulder embellishments. Together the couple created a classic aesthetic with no fumbles.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to the footballer’s footwear, he kicked back in Christian Louboutin’s Dandy Cloo Loafers. These shoes have a modern and sophisticated design with an elongated toe and sleek lines. They feature glossy black calf leather with silver-tone spikes on the toe, vamp, and heel, as well as a tonal grosgrain ribbon trim and natural leather stacked heel.

On the other hand, Brittany selected Metallic Mirror Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals from Dolce & Gabbana designed with metallic mirror leather, an adjustable ankle strap and a leather outsole set on a 5.75-inch stiletto heel.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

As a professional football player, Patrick Mahomes’ fashion sense leans towards a more relaxed and athletic look. He has been spotted in designer streetwear brands such as Fear of God, Off-White and Adidas. This is Mahomes’ first Met Gala. Nonetheless, he has made his mark in the fashion world by collaborating with Adidas on his own signature shoe line, as well as serving as a brand ambassador for Oakley and Bose. His off-the-field style often includes bold prints, statement sneakers and accessories such as watches and hats.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

