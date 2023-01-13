Patricia Arquette Shimmers in Copper Cape Dress at 2023 AFI Awards Luncheon

Patricia Arquette attended the AFI Awards Luncheon held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Los Angeles. Arquette went for drama, opting for a copper gown and hidden footwear.

In a brilliant display, Arquette’s dress was a high-neck style worn in tandem with a matching copper cape, both garments made out of a sparkling fabric. The cape was neatly draped overtop the Emmy Award-winning thespian’s shoulders and secured in place with a matching satin bow. The glitzy style featured prominent shoulder detailing and a ruffled hemline stacked in tiers that mimicked that same intricate detailing on the bottom of Arquette’s dress.

Patricia Arquette attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, tulle, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Mixing metals, the “Boyhood” star carried a glittering square silver clutch dotted with eye-catching crystals that matched the bracelet, statement rings and dangling earrings, Arquette accessorized with.

Thanks to the lengthy hem of Arquette’s dress and cape, her shoes were not visible.

AFI AWARDS honors excellence in American motion picture storytelling by recognizing creative ensembles and celebrating works of significance that advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form. Some of the nominees in the “Movie of the Year” category include, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Nicole Kidman will also be honored with a lifetime achievement award for her contribution to the industry.

