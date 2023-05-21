Paris Jackson Soars in Dusky Pink Dress and Platform Stilettos at CTAOP’s 2023 Block Party

Paris Jackson was thinking pink at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s (CTAOP) 2023 Block Party event.

While hitting the red carpet at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on Saturday, Jackson walked with her dog, Koa, in a fluttering pink dress. The “American Horror Story” actress‘ dusky rose style featured a silky bodice with a flounced neckline and ankle-length hem, as well as a layered short sleeves for added romantic flair.

Paris Jackson attends the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Jackson opted to finish her attire with a gold Dior pendant necklace, drop earrings and two thin nose rings, as well as layered gold rings and a stack of multicolored beaded bracelets.

When it came to footwear, Jackson strapped into a pair of towering platform sandals to complete her ensemble. The Kat Von D campaign star’s set featured wood-striped platform soles topped by multiple crossed brown straps, forming a caged upper silhouette. Buckled slingback straps completed the pair, as well as a set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a dash of sleek elevation.

A closer look at Jackson’s heels. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party raises awareness for actress Charlize Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured an auction that included an Andrew Zimmern dinner and Paris vacation package. Guests included Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paris Jackson and Vin Diesel, with sponsors including Dior, Universal, Bloomberg and Whispering Angel.

