Paris Jackson Commands Attention in Copper Slip Dress & Matching 5-Inch Heels at Netflix’s ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ Premiere

Paris Jackson made a slick fashion statement at Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” premiere at Tudum Theater yesterday in Hollywood, Calif. Jackson arrived in a copper ensemble comprised of a slip-style dress from Ser.o.ya and sky-high heels.

The “Lighthouse” songstress’ dress featured a low-back style with a slouchy and strappy bodice made of a coppery fabric with a leg-climbing side slit that added a daring element to her ensemble.

Paris Jackson attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” at Tudum Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Along with the sleek dress, Jackson toted a Dior saddle bag in leopard print with gold hardware and a dangling “d” charm that expressed the French brand’s logo in a simple and sophisticated manner. Dior’s saddle bag is a highly coveted style sought out by many celebrities.

Further accessorizing, the performer sported all-gold jewelry, mainly from Bulgari and Cartier, which included dangling half-moon earrings, a plethora of rings and stacked bracelets that were endlessly shiny and gilded.

Paris Jackson attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a Love Story” at Tudum Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Lifting herself to new heights, Jackson sported a pair of bronzy Stuart Weitzman platform heels that added a major boost to the 24-year-old fashionista’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

A closer look at Paris Jackson’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Jackson’s wardrobe consists of looser flowing silhouettes and boho-chic pieces. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to the 70s and 80s. On the red carpet, she often takes on designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein.

