Paris Jackson Delivers Edgy Glam in Thigh-High Slit Dress With 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Paris Jackson served edgy glamour at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The inaugural ceremony honors design talent ranging in categories from ready-to-wear to sustainability.

Jackson commanded attention while arriving at Goya Studios. For the occasion, the “Swarm” actress wore a bronze halter neck silk dress. The piece also included a plunging V-neckline, ruffled accents on the skirt, a daring thigh-high side slit and was held together by a wide, silver studded belt.

Paris Jackson attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

Paris Jackson attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Bandaid” singer simply accessorized with a thin choker necklace, bangle bracelets and a collection of midi rings. Jackson styled her hair in loose waves and rounded out the look with a soft smokey eye and a neutral pout.

Giving her outfit a slick boost, the “Habit” actress slipped into a pair of platform sandals. The glossy silhouette had a chunky outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel of 6 inches.

A closer look at Paris Jackson’s platform sandals while attending the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

While her wardrobe may consist of looser silhouettes and fringed elements, the punk rock princess has taped top designers like Dior, Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein for her red carpet looks. Her personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to certain fashion eras.

Paris Jackson attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023.