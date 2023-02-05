Paris Hilton Sparkles in Sequined Dress and Pumps with Carter Reum at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Paris Hilton brought classic glamour to the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Hilton hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night with husband Carter Reum, wearing an off-the-shoulder black column gown. Covered in allover sequins, her glittering dress was accented with a diamond necklace and crystal bow-topped black satin clutch. The moment notably marked Hilton and Reum’s first red carpet appearance since announcing the birth of their son in January.

Paris Hilton attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reum was also dapperly dressed for the occasion, wearing a tuxedo with a deep navy blue velvet jacket and classic leather lace-up brogues.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Hilton matched her shoes to her gown with a set of sparkling pumps. The pointed-toe set — one of her go-to silhouettes — featured sharp toes and smooth, complemented with sparkly black toe caps and thin stiletto heels. The set added a glamorously formal finish to Hilton’s attire, while remaining versatile to elevate any ensemble.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

