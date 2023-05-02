Paris Hilton Makes Met Gala Debut in Towering 8-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs Leather Dress

Paris Hilton made a dynamic entrance for her debut at the 2023 Met Gala, complete with an elegant reference to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Hilton arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion with Marc Jacobs, wearing a head-to-toe look by the New York-based fashion designer. Her attire featured a long-sleeved black dress crafted from paneled leather, complete with a train that grazed the floor. The piece gained added glamour from a gloved bodice coated in sparkling black crystals, giving it a glamorously grungy effect.

Paris Hilton attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Hilton further elevated her outfit with a matching wide black silk choker accented with a coordinating bedazzled camellia — Chanel’s signature flower, often referenced in Lagerfeld’s creations for the brand. A pair of sparkling diamond stud earrings simply finished her attire.

Related Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Brings Fire & Ice in Red Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Pumps With Blue Robe on Red Carpet 2023 Lil Nas X's Met Gala Look Includes 6-Inch Heels, Thong & Body Paint on Red Carpet 2023 Mindy Kaling Glitters in Johnathan Simkhai Dress & Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

(L-R): Marc Jacobs and Paris Hilton attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Hilton towered on the red carpet in a pair of Jacobs’ signature sky-high platform boots. Her style featured monochrome black uppers with buckle-cinched shafts, thick platform soles and rounded toes, as well as dynamic 8.5-inch flared block heels. The set was coated in light-catching black crystals for added glamour, smoothly coordinating with her dress to create a gothically dynamic statement.

Paris Hilton attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A closer look at Hilton’s platform boots. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Met Gala in the gallery.