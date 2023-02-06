Paris Hilton Glitters in Celine Sequined Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton made a sparkling entrance while attending the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Hilton wore a Celine dress and pumps and attended with her husband Carter Reum.

Hilton’s sequined look livened up the carpet, the halter maxi strappy style brilliantly sparkling, catching the flash of cameras. The silver designer digs also featured a cutout on the bodice.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Hilton wore her blond hair in a half-up half-down style, gathering a section up into a cute little top knot while the rest flowed down her back. Mixing metals, the social media star sported gold dangling earrings. Like her dress, Hilton’s makeup was dramatic and brooding, topped off with a bold smokey eye.

Paris Hilton attended the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Although her footwear was hard to see under the hem of her dress, Hilton wore sharp black pointed-toe pumps, the toes embellished with crystals. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Stars Are Blind” songstress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Hilton included.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

