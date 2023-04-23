Pamela Anderson Shines in Knit Dress and Ankle-Strapped Pumps at LA LGBT Gala 2023

Pamela Anderson brought effortless style to the stage for the 2023 LA LGBT Gala. The actress was one of the evening’s honorees, alongside Keke Palmer and the late Leslie Jordan.

While at the Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night, Anderson hit the red carpet in a long charcoal dress. The “Baywatch” star’s minimalist ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a knit texture, deep rounded neckline and asymmetric hem.

Pamela Anderson attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The “Pamela: A Love Story” star simply paired her dress with a gold ring, as well as a metallic gold clutch covered in enameled black and nude discs. Her outfit’s neutral tones and sharp silhouette gave her an effortlessly chic appearance, an aesthetic she originally became known for in the ’80s and ’90s.

(L-R): Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson attends the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

When it came to footwear, Anderson finished her outfit with a set of sleek pumps. The “Barb Wire” star’s style featured smooth black leather uppers, complete with platform-soled pointed toes and thin stiletto heels. The set was complete with thin gold chain ankle straps, providing Anderson’s look with a gleaming finish for the occasion.

A closer look at Anderson’s pumps. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The LA LGBT Gala raises funds and celebrates the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s work to support Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event, which included a live program, entertainment and silent auction, honored Pamela Anderson, Keke Palmer and the late Leslie Jordan. The 2023 honorary host committee included Humberto Leon, Kathy Griffin, Lily Tomlin and Troye Sivan.

