Padma Lakshmi Embraces Sheer Trend in Ruffled Marchesa High-Slit Dress & Metallic Sandals at Time 100 Gala 2023

Padma Lakshmi made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the 2023 Time 100 Gala held in New York on Wednesday.

She donned a sheer Marchesa ball gown crafted from textured organza that boasted abstract floral motifs adorning the neckline while a ruffle skirt cascaded down the design. It featured a sleeveless, sweetheart bodice, a concealed back zip and a fit-and-flare silhouette. The gown also included a front left slit and a floor-sweeping hem.

Padma Lakshmi at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, she opted for metallic strappy sandals that elevated her look by at least 4 inches. This ankle strap sandal boasts a chic and refined two-piece design featuring a beautiful round toe and a tapered heel in coordinating colors. The sandal strikes the perfect balance between understated elegance and sophistication.

Renowned for her refined and polished fashion sense, the “Top Chef” host is celebrated for her stunning red carpet looks, often donning exquisite evening gowns. From high heels to boots during colder seasons and sandals in warmer months, Lakshmi’s shoe collection exudes a classic, sophisticated flair characterized by high-quality materials and timeless designs.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

