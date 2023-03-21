Padma Lakshmi Drapes in Plunging Satin Dress & Heels at Blossom Ball With Daughter Krishna

Padma Lakshmi attended the 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York yesterday hosted by The Endometriosis Foundation of America. Lakshmi, who is the founder of EndoFound, attended the event with her daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Del in a striking black gown.

The activist’s gown was floor-length and sweeping, comprised of a plunging halter-style neckline that fastened in place at the nape and transitioned into a slouchy scooped neck bodice. The skirt of Lakshmi’s dress was breezy and flowing, featuring multiple intersecting lines that traveled down towards the skirt’s hem.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and EndoFound co-founder Padma Lakshmi attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America’s (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Endometriosis F

The cookbook author opted to fasten a white flower in her hair and carry a metallic silver crocodile embossed clutch which in turn matched the dangling silver earrings she sported. As for her hair, Lakshmi’s dark tresses were worn down in cascading voluminous waves that framed her features.

Related 'Top Chef' Season 20 Lookbook: Padma Lakshmi Slips on Staud Cutout Dress & Polka Dot Pumps Padma Lakshmi Slips on Silver Stilettos & Red Silk Dress for Planned Parenthood Gala 2023 Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Although her shoes weren’t visible under the hem of her gown, it’s likely Lakshmi wore some sort of strappy sandal in a metallic or matt black style, a go-to of hers and many others.

Padma Lakshmi attends Endometriosis Foundation Of America’s (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Endometriosis F

Lakshmi is known for having a glamorous style when it comes to red carpets. She is often seen in evening gowns. When she goes casual, Lakshmi prefers comfortable sneakers with basic staples, such as jeans and t-shirts.

The 11th Annual Blossom Ball held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York was held on March 20 hosted by The Endometriosis Foundation of America event. The red carpet event honored Olivia Culpo and Corinne Foxx with the Blossom Award and Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, with the Industry Award. This year’s fundraising event included a cocktail reception followed by a seated dinner, a musical performance by Hannah Elless, live auction, and after-party with dancing.

PHOTOS: See all the over-the-top gowns from Paris Couture Week fall 2021.