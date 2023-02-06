Omar Apollo Hits the Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 in Leather Jacket, Jeans & Chunky Dress Shoes

Omar Apollo hit the Grammys in a 90s-inspired look.

The “Evergreen” singer attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in LA. Apollo was nominated for Best New Artist, but ultimately lost to Samara Joy. The up-and-coming artist will be joining SZA on tour this spring as her opener.

To the award show, Apollo went with a more casual approach. He wore a pair of baggy light-wash denim with a black leather jacket. His jacket featured button closures, and he added a light blue striped shirt underneath left unbuttoned, showing a white t-shirt that he layered under. Apollo added a necklace and stud earrings, as well as a few rings for accessories.

Apollo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer completed his look with a pair of black dress shoes. His leather shoes featured a slightly chunky sole for a bit more interest, also working well with the laid-back style of his outfit.

Apollo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which aired live last night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year were Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar was not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees included Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also included performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

