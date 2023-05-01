Olivia Wilde Shines on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in White Chloé Cutout Dress & Heels

Olivia Wilde made a dynamic statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. She arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a Chloé dress.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s attire, designed by Gabriela Hearst, featured a long white base with a high neckline, short sleeves and a column skirt. The piece gained a sleekly artistic edge from a shimmering gold oval mesh panel in its center, with added flair from two sharp cutouts on either side.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wilde’s outfit was finished with swinging diamond drop earrings, as well as two wide gold mesh arm cuffs for an armored effect.

When it came to footwear, Wilde’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “In Time” actress’ pair featured an open-toed sandal silhouette with block or stiletto heels, given her penchant for wearing each on the red carpet over the years.

Related Gisele Bündchen Re-Wears White Chanel Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Angelic Feathered Coat & Cutout Sandals Penelope Cruz is Effortlessly Romantic in Off-White Bridal Inspired Chanel Gown and Heels on the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Roger Federer's Wife Mirka Federer Dons Feathered Pink Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Met Gala in the gallery.