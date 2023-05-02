Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang Wore the Same Chloé ‘Guitar’ Dress on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Olivia Wilde and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang shared a matching moment at the 2023 Met Gala.

Both stars arrived on the red carpet as dates of Chloé and its creative director Gabriela Hearst. For the occasion, however, each wore a different version of the same replicated dress, inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 collection for Chloé.

The “guitar” dress — a cocktail-length style that is currently on display in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit — features a flare-sleeved silhouette with a high neckline and cropped bodice, memorably punctuated by a gleaming gold latticework-embroidered front panel inspired by the shapes of guitars.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2023 Met Gala for “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Both Wilde and Zhang’s custom versions of the style featured the same “guitar”-like embroidery, as well as flared sleeves and floor-length skirts. However, both stars’ attire faintly differed in their color schemes and detailing: Wilde’s featured a white palette with a column-style skirt and matching gold-embroidered arm cuffs, creating an armored effect. Zhang, meanwhile, opted for a black style — bearing similarity to the original’s palette — with a flowing floor-length skirt and attached cape, each trimmed in intricate gold embroidery.

Margaret Zhang attends the 2023 Met Gala for “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The celebrities’ accessories also varied, making their similar outfits entirely original. Wilde’s dress was paired with swimming diamond drop earrings and gold rings by stylist Karla Welch. Meanwhile, Zhang minimally paired her outfit with Tiffany & Co.’s thin gold Tiffany Lock bangle bracelet and post earrings — as well as glossy rectangular black sunglasses in a modern tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

(L-R): Gabriela Hearst, Maude Apatow, Olivia Wilde and Vanessa Kirby at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

