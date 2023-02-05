Olivia Rodrigo Gleams in Chocolate Minidress and Platform Heels at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Olivia Rodrigo gave her grungy style a softer side at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Rodrigo hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a vintage Paco Rabanne minidress. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble — designed for the brand’s spring 2014 collection by Julien Dossena — was crafted from smooth, glossy brown leather with short side slits. Her sleeveless piece was simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Brutal” singer strapped into a pair of chunky platform sandals that perfectly matched her dress. Her style included thin buckled ankle straps and curved peep-toe straps atop thick platform soles, accentuated by 3-4-inch block heels for a retro height boost. The style created a fully monochrome moment from its color and texture, while simultaneously showing a softer side of Rodrigo’s punky fashion aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A closer look at Rodrigo’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

