Olivia Rodrigo Makes a Y2K Statement in Sheer Black Dress & Invisible Heels at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Olivia Rodrigo appeared in sleek style at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Although her music videos are heavily inspired by Y2K fashion, Rodrigo served a minimalistic moment at the annual ceremony.

Rodrigo arrived at the Crypto.com arena, wearing a sheer black dress by Miu Miu. The piece had a plunging square neckline and streamlined accents on the bodice and on the skirt. Sticking to her edgy style aesthetic, the “Driver’s License” singer accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including, an Else Peretti Bean Design Pendant necklace and Elsa Peretti rings.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The length of Rodrigo’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely she completed her wardrobe with sandals or sky-high heels.

When the former Disney protege isn’t rocking stadiums around the globe in the most up-to-date fashions, she often opts for simple silhouettes like pleated skirts or slip dresses that offer the pop star an easy and trendy option. Some of her go-to footwear styles are leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although she was not nominated tonight, Rodrigo hasn’t stayed too far from the limelight. The “Drivers License” singer, who closed her Sour tour last year in July, recently performed at Carly Simon’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and has also become the first celebrity ambassador for cosmetic brand Glossier.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

