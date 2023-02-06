Olivia Rodrigo Sparkles in Black Cutout Minidress & 5-Inch Heels at Universal’s Grammy Awards After-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo was sleekly outfitted while celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The star was one of the numerous guests at Universal Music Group’s after-party for the occasion, including Sabrina Carpenter, Fletcher, Shania Twain and LL Cool J.

Rodrigo hit the red carpet at Milk Studios Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a sparkly black 16Arlington minidress. Her $1,393 Solaria style — currently available in a smoky gray colorway — featured long sleeves with a front-tie closure, creating a keyhole bodice. Covered in sequins for added shimmer, the award-winning musician’s ensemble was simply finished with small gold earrings.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rodrigo strapped into a pair of black Paris Texas platform sandals to finish her ensemble. The $280 (previously $700) Tatiana style included thick soles, thin buckled ankle and curved toe straps crafted from glossy black patent leather. Finishing the set were 5.25-inch block heels, adding a retro height boost to Rodrigo’s glamorous attire.

Olivia Rodrigo attends Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

A closer look at Rodrigo’s platforms. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé, who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2023 in the gallery.