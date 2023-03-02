Olivia Rodrigo Brings Y2K Glamour in Horse Print Pants & Square-Toed Heels to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Olivia Rodrigo attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Rodrigo was dressed in vintage Chloe from the brand’s Spring 2001 collection with geometric heels.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

Rodrigo was outfitted in a chocolate brown leather bandeau crop top with a shiny patent leather finish. On the bottom, she styled camel-colored low-rise pants with a dramatic dark brown horse motif going down the side of on pant leg. The pants were part of Chloe’s spring 2001 by Stella McCartney and they were previously worn by Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” season 4.

On the accessory front, Rodrigo stacked on dainty silver rings which she wore with a plethora of matching metal earrings. The “good 4 u” songstress’ wore her hair straightened and parted down the middle.

Related Heidi Klum Brightens Up the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Yellow Miss Sohee Dress & White Strappy Sandals Doechii Danced So Hard She Broke Her Heels on Stage at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 K-Pop Girl Group Twice Perform 'Moonlight Sunrise' at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Coordinated Leather Boots

The hitmaker upped the drama in her outfit, stepping out in white sandal heels made of a shiny satin fabric that gave the footwear an added edge. The pair featured square toes and were fitted with reflective arches and very thin stiletto-style heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic,

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards hosted by “Abbot Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson took place on March 1 in Los Angeles. Held at at the YouTube Theater, the event recognized music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. Award winners included SZA, Rosalía, Becky G, Kim Petras, TWICE, and Lana Del Rey among others. Notable presenters included Sabrina Carpenter, Chloe Bailey and Dove Cameron.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.