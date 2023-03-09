Olivia Culpo Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Heels at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Olivia Culpo brought classic style — with a twist — to Time magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year Gala, notably held on International Women’s Day.

Culpo arrived for the occasion at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a sharp black minidress. The “Venus as a Boy” star’s ensemble featured a satin base with a curved neckline, as well as long sleeves with pointed shoulders. A mini-length base with angled hips finished the piece, which was layered atop sheer black tights for a winter-proof finish.

Olivia Culpo attends the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Culpo’s outfit was finished with a classic red lip, as well as a set of gleaming diamond Cicada earrings designed by Arsavir Zarokyan and Aras Tirtirian.

Olivia Culpo attends the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Culpo strapped into a towering pair of platform pumps to complete her outfit. The influencer’s style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with lightly rounded toes and thick platform soles. Block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height elevated the soaring set, which was cinched with thin buckled ankle straps for a secure finish. Similar styles have emerged as a popular silhouette on recent red carpets for their dramatic silhouette and sharp height boost — also seen in collections from Valentino, Schutz and Steve Madden.

A closer look at Culpo’s platforms. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The 2023 Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

PHOTOS: Discover Olivia Culpo’s sharp street style in the gallery.