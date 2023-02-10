Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Romantically Straps Into Sheer Corseted Dress at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Olivia Culpo was romantically outfitted for the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — himself an NFL player, as the running back for the San Francisco 49ers — Culpo wore a sweeping corseted gown. Her sheer, light tan ensemble featured a structured sweetheart bodice with flounced straps, as well as a tiered ruffle-trimmed skirt that flowed onto the carpet — with sparkly fabric giving it additional glamour.

Gleaming diamond post earrings and a thin bracelet simply completed Culpo’s outfit for the occasion.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to footwear, Culpo’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s flowing hem. However, it’s highly likely she paired the piece with a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals or pumps. Both silhouettes have been go-to’s for the influencer over the years on numerous red carpet, where she’s donned metallic, jewel-toned and embellished styles from brands including Casadei, Fendi and Valentino.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

