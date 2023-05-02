×
North West Revamps Chanel Tweed With Distressed Jeans & Boots Before Met Gala 2023

By Aaron Royce
North West gave Chanel’s ladylike signatures a grungy makeover at the 2023 Met Gala.

The 11-year-old was spotted leaving the Mark Hotel with mom Kim Kardashian while en route to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. For the occasion, West wore a plain white T-shirt, tucked into distressed blue jeans. The musician’s casual set, however, earned a chic spin when layered beneath a pale pink tweed Chanel blazer.

(L-R): Kim Kardashian and North West leave the Mark Hotel to attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

West smoothly accessorized her outfit with sparkling diamond huggie earrings and an array of pink and white pearl and diamond and pendant necklaces, primarily from Chanel — including the brand’s coveted metal flap bag-pendant necklace. The child also took a cue from Kardashian, carrying the pearlescent Chanel shell clutch her mom wore days prior at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

Kardashian, meanwhile, was draped in a custom Schiaparelli bodysuit overlaid with a white coat and 50,000 freshwater pearls, seemingly referencing her famed 2007 “Playboy” cover. The multi-hyphenate’s outfit was complete with white stiletto-heeled sandals, each accented by thin toe straps lined with matching pearls.

(L-R): Kim Kardashian and North West leave the Mark Hotel to attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

When it came to footwear, West opted to finish her outfit with a pair of edgy-heeled boots. The star’s round-toed set featured paneled black leather and fabric uppers, complete with front laces for a sporty finish. The style was complete with ridged soles and matching thick heels — likely totaling 2-3 inches in height — for a sharp height boost, proving West’s penchant for utilitarian style.

A closer look at West’s heels.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

