North West Revamps Chanel Tweed With Distressed Jeans & Boots Before Met Gala 2023

North West gave Chanel’s ladylike signatures a grungy makeover at the 2023 Met Gala.
The 11-year-old was spotted leaving the Mark Hotel with mom Kim Kardashian while en route to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. For the occasion, West wore a plain white T-shirt, tucked into distressed blue jeans. The musician’s casual set, however, earned a chic spin when layered beneath a pale pink tweed Chanel blazer.
West smoothly accessorized her outfit with sparkling diamond huggie earrings and an array of pink and white pearl and diamond and pendant necklaces, primarily from Chanel — including the brand’s coveted metal flap bag-pendant necklace. The child also took a cue from Kardashian, carrying the pearlescent Chanel shell clutch her mom wore days prior at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
Kardashian, meanwhile, was draped in a custom Schiaparelli bodysuit overlaid with a white coat and 50,000 freshwater pearls, seemingly referencing her famed 2007 “Playboy” cover. The multi-hyphenate’s outfit was complete with white stiletto-heeled sandals, each accented by thin toe straps lined with matching pearls.
When it came to footwear, West opted to finish her outfit with a pair of edgy-heeled boots. The star’s round-toed set featured paneled black leather and fabric uppers, complete with front laces for a sporty finish. The style was complete with ridged soles and matching thick heels — likely totaling 2-3 inches in height — for a sharp height boost, proving West’s penchant for utilitarian style.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
