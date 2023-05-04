Nina Dobrev Embraces Logomania in Gucci Minidress & Horsebit Platforms for Cathédrale’s Grand Opening

Nina Dobrev attended the grand opening party for the Cathédrale restaurant in Las Vegas on April 29 hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila. “The Vampire Diaries” star wore a full Gucci outfit and arrived at the event with her boyfriend, Shaun White.

Dobrev’s look was comprised of a Gucci lame GG jacquard minidress in a sort of preppy and oversized style featuring a mock neckline and shiny silver crystalized monogrammed print. The “Love Hard” actress’ dress also had short sleeves and stopped just above the knees.

Mark Wahlberg, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Aria Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila, sponsored by SelvaRey Rum on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tao Group Hospi

On the accessories front, Dobrev donned all-gold jewelry including high-shine bracelets. Rounding out her look the thespian also opted to keep her lengthy dark brown tresses down worn in voluminous loose curls.

Related Sabrina Elba Exudes Elegance on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Gucci Dress & Leather Sandals With Idris Elba A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Plaid Skirt, Jeans & Metal-Tipped Boots on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Rihanna Jessica Chastain Debuts Bleach Blond Hair in Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Black Gucci Dress

As for her footwear, Dobrev sported a pair of Gucci’s horsebit platform pumps crafted of shiny black leather uppers. The shoes were comprised of 3 to 4-inch block heels, square toes and thick platform soles that offered the thespian a relatively big boost. Atop each toe sat gold hardware that mimicked the shine of her dress.

A closer look at Nina Dobrev’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tao Group Hospi

Platform heels like Dobrevs have become a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes for their height-boosting abilities.

Nina Dobrev arrives at the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Aria Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila, sponsored by SelvaRey Rum on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tao Group Hospi

When it comes to footwear, Dobrev’s shoe style often skews modern and slick. Aside from her beloved pointed-toe pumps, the “Flatliners” actress can be seen in strappy sandals by brands such as Charlotte Olympia, Stuart Weitzman and Marchesa. When off-duty, she dresses down a bit in ankle and knee-high boots by Dr. Martens, Dolce Vita and Tommy Hilfiger. Dobrev’s casual looks often include white sneakers by Converse and Vans, as well as athletic pairs by Reebok, New Balance and Under Armour.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Nina Dobrev’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.