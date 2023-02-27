Niecy Nash Brightens Up in Yellow Vera Wang Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash arrived strikingly at the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet tonight, wearing a vibrant gown. The thespian is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role as Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s “Dahmer.”

Nash looked to her styling duo, Wayman and Micah, for tonight’s look featuring the custom Vera Wang gown. The yellow-hued design was complete with an intricate bodice detailing a sweetheart neckline and a flowy paneled mesh fabric layered atop a columned skirt.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Claws” actress adorned Martin Katz jewelry and a diamond-encrusted clutch with silver hardware from Tyler Ellis, the daughter of revered fashion designer Perry Ellis.

Nash’s dress covered her footwear, but she likely stepped out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy sandals. You can find her in brands like Tom Ford while slaying red carpets and in Nike sneakers when she’s off-duty.

The mommy mogul strutted down the carpet with her wife, Jessica Betts, who suited up in a patterned suit, sharp bowtie, and shiny black loafers. They were a vision of love on the red carpet.

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees, including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler, and Julia Garner.

