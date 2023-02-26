Niecy Nash Chooses a Plunging Blue Dress & Heels for NAACP Awards 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash attended the 54th NAACP Image Awards tonight in Pasadena, Calif., with her wife Jessica Betts. Nash won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for her role in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Nash was clad in a blue floor-length gown comprised of a fitted flared skirt and a billowing bodice. The top half of the garment was slightly gauzy and see-through, consisting of bell sleeves that gave way to a sweetheart neckline. The fabric of Nash’s skirt was opaque and much thicker in contrast to the top.

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on Feb. 24, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

The “Reno 911” actress accessorized with silver rings, a sizable blue gemstone on one and a diamond on the other. Although they were hidden, Nash wore heels to elevate her outfit.

Betts donned a floral embossed suit for the occasion. The singer sported a dapper silky button-down and finished off her ensemble with shiny black dress shoes.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards Program and Dinner at L.A. LIVE on Feb. 24, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

Nash’s style expands beyond her talents on screen, the television host is known for stepping out in bold styles. Whether she’s onstage or attending a red carpet event, the “Reno 911” alum will always make a statement. Nash tends to gravitate towards sparkling silhouettes, thigh-high slit dresses and glamorous gowns with eye-catching elements. For footwear, she will likely step out in pointed-toe pumps, height-defying platform heels or strappy sandals.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

