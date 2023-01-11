Niecy Nash Holds Court in Bejeweled Purple Dress & Dramatic Cape With Wife Jessica Betts at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

The stars are out in full force for the 80th annual Golden Globes held in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts joined the star-studded ceremony in glamorous style. Nash is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

Niecy Nash attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

The comedian and actress looked stunning for the occasion, appearing on the red carpet in a sparkling burgundy dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The garment featured a square neckline, thin spaghetti straps and a crystal-embellished paneling at the center. To further elevate the moment, Nash added dainty drop earrings and kept a long, dramatic ruffled sash draped on her arms.

For glam, the “Claws” star went with a shimmery smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose beach waves. Unfortunately, the length of Nash’s didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but she likely complemented her dress with platform heels, strappy sandals or sharp pointed-toe pumps.

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Nash’s wife Jessica Betts was sharply suited in all-black attire. The singer’s ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket, button-down shirt and coordinating trousers. Betts tied the outfit together with a bow-tie and patent leather loafers.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

