Niecy Nash Glitters in Plunging Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Wife Jessica Betts

The stars are stepping out in style for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 in Los Angeles tonight. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, the ceremony celebrates the finest achievements in filmmaking and television.

Niecy Nash was one of the many famous faces to appear at the celebration. Nash is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Limited Series for her portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Nash served glitz and glamour on the red carpet alongside her wife Jessica Betts. The Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian donned a strapless cream Jason Wu dress that featured pointy accents on the plunging bust line. The garment also included a fitted bodice and long sash that swept the floor as she walked.

Sticking to a minimalist moment, the “Claws” star opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair in soft barrel curls. Unfortunately, the length of Nash’s didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but she likely complemented her dress with platform heels, strappy sandals or sharp pointed-toe pumps.

Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Nash’s wife Jessica Betts was sharply suited in a black tuxedo, which included a blazer jacket, button-down shirt and coordinating trousers. Jessica tied her outfit together with shiny black loafers.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

