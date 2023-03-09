Niecy Nash Embraces Power Dressing in Corseted Red Suit & Clear Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Niecy Nash was sharply suited for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards this week.

While hitting the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nash posed in a bright red Dolce & Gabbana suit. The “Dahmer” actress‘ attire featured a matching scarlet blazer and trousers. The former was accented with black bodice paneling and braided straps, creating a corseted effect.

Niecy Nash attends the 2023 ‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Nash’s attire was complete with a smooth black leather handbag, as well as the Italian brand’s crystal hoop earrings.

Niecy Nash attends the 2023 ‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

When it came to footwear, Nash slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to complete her outfit. The “Scream Queens” star’s set included clear uppers, accented by glossy black patent leather pointed toes. The paneled style was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, giving the actress a subtle height boost while remaining true to its staple stiletto-based silhouette.

A closer look at Nash’s pumps. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by Essence magazine, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

