Nicole Kidman Blooms in 3D Flower Dress & Pointy Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, arrived at the Oscars 2023 red carpet in Los Angeles tonight dressed to impress in coordinating black ensembles.

Kidman donned a sequined black Armani Privé dress for the occasion. The one-shoulder ensemble was not only blooming with 3D flowers outlined in silver but also featured a thigh-high slit.

Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Big Little Lies” star selected pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 4 inches. To add some flair, the point of the toe is spotlighted with intricate straps. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Urban opted for a dapper look in a classic black tuxedo, white button-down and bow tie. He completed his look with shiny dress shoes.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Throughout her successful career, Kidman has stayed consistent with an envious chic closet filled with essential classics and sleek silhouettes. For red carpet events, the “Stepford Wives” star usually gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals from designer labels like Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman, and Manolo Blahnik.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

