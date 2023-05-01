Nicole Kidman Holds Court in Pink Feathered Chanel Dress & Black Sandals on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman was a vision in blush pink while in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Boy Erased” actress attended alongside her husband and musician Keith Urban.

Kidman was clad in a blush pink floor-sweeping gown from Chanel comprised of a strappy fitted bodice dappled with strings of beads, sequins and pearls in similar soft hues with silver accents.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

From the bodice, the garment transitioned into a pink feathered skirt that trailed far behind Kidman as she traversed the carpet. The sparkling adornments continued to dot the remainder of the dress, peeking past the feather detailing. Over her shoulder sat a gauzy tulle matching pink strip of fabric, offering her look a dainty and whimsical addition.

Related Alia Bhatt Drips in Pearls on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Prabal Gurung Dress & Heels Rita Ora Makes a Case for Sheer on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals With Taika Waititi Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Features Barricade & Chandeliers Made of Recycled Water Bottles

As for footwear, the “Bombshell” star stepped out in a pair of neutral black strappy sandals. The pair was crafted of matt black uppers and comprised of thick straps that sat across the tops of Kidman’s toes and around her ankles. The footwear was finished off with stiletto heels.

A closer look at Nicole Kidman’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

In general, Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the “Stepford Wives” star typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Take a look at all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.