Nicole Kidman Suits Up in Chanel Tweed Jacket & Sandals at ACM Awards 2023 With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were dressed to impress at the 2023 ACM Awards. Urban is among the star-studded list of performers to hit the stage at tonight’s ceremony.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress donned a coordinated red patterned set by Chanel that included a tweed jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. “The Undoing” star buttoned the bottom of her top, which helped to show off the layered array of necklaces that draped down her torso.

(L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Urban posed alongside Kidman in all-black attire. The “Street Called Main” musician wore a black blazer that was layered over a vest. He teamed the tops with loose-fitting trousers and black suede boots.

Kidman’s ensemble allowed for a faint peek at her footwear choice. She seemingly rounded out her look with a pair of black sandals. The shiny silhouette had a strap across the toe and a round outsole.

Nicole Kidman attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kidman’s shoe styles often veer between the casual and undoubtedly sleek. On the red carpet, the entertainer typically wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals with a range of colors and embellishments, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Manolo Blahnik. Her chic off-duty style usually includes relaxed pairs with flat soles, including Celine loafers, padded Bassike sandals and Tabitha Simmons flats.

Nicole Kidman attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

