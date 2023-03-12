Nicole Kidman Means Business in Tweed Skirt Suit and Bow-Topped Pumps at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Nicole Kidman was sharply suited for Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner.

While at the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Kidman hit the red carpet in a sparkling tweed skirt suit from Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection. Her ensemble featured a dark blue and black blazer with curved lapels and long sleeves, paired with a matching miniskirt. Both pieces were glamorously trimmed with crystal-lined sheer black tulle for a burst of added texture. Kidman’s attire was finished with a low-cut black tulle top and sheer black tights, as well as a gleaming bow-accented pearl necklace and drop earrings — also by Chanel.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Kidman slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps to finish her outfit. Cast in the same deep navy blue as her skirt suit, the knit-textured pair featured triangular toes and slingback straps, complete with thin stiletto heels. The style gained added dimension from thin glossy black bow accents, which topped each toe at an angle for a dash of feminine whimsy.

A closer look at Kidman’s heels. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11 nods, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s fall 2023 collection in the gallery.