×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicole Kidman Romantically Arrives in Schiaparelli Velvet, Heart Choker and Chained Heels at Art Directors Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Nicole-kidman-4
March 2002
December 2008
November 2016
November 2017
View Gallery 18 Images

Nicole Kidman brought sleek style to the Directors Guild Awards this year. The actress attended the 2023 ceremony to present the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award to director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin, who have worked together for 30 years on films including “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Elvis.”

Kidman hit the red carpet at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown with Luhrmann and Martin on Saturday, wearing a sleek black dress from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, her ensemble was crafted from smooth black velvet and featured a low-cut neckline with a thigh-high slit. A single upper strap simply completed the piece.

Related

Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Into Schiaparelli Bow Dress, Velvet Coat & Crystal Stilettos at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh Shines in Rose-Pink Cape Suit & Gold Peep-Toe Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Hoyeon Jung Gleams in Gold Metallic Louis Vuitton Dress, Diamonds & Hidden Heels at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Nicole Kidman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Schiaparelli, dress, black dress, choker, heart choker, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, chain pumps, satin pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Art Directors Guild Awards, awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, ceremony, Los Angeles, California
(L-R) Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman and Catherine Martin attend the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Stylist Julia von Boehm further accessorized Kidman’s dress with its accompanying jewelry: a matching wide velvet choker, hung with a large gold and crystal pendant shaped like an anatomical heart. The dramatic attire was complemented simply with several gold and diamond rings.

Nicole Kidman, Schiaparelli, dress, black dress, choker, heart choker, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, chain pumps, satin pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Art Directors Guild Awards, awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, ceremony, Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kidman’s ensemble was complete with a set of sharp $640 pumps from Chloe Gosselin. The Oscar-winning actress‘ pointed-toe style — actually named the Nicole, after her — featured smooth satin uppers with closed counters and pointed toes, as well as thin 4-inch stiletto heels for a sharp height boost. Giving the set a risqué gleam were thin gold chains draped in a “T”-shaped strap on each shoe, creating added gilt with a cutout effect.

Nicole Kidman, Schiaparelli, dress, black dress, choker, heart choker, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, chain pumps, satin pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Art Directors Guild Awards, awards, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, ceremony, Los Angeles, California
A closer look at Kidman’s Chloe Gosselin pumps.
CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The Art Directors Guild Awards celebrates the top achievements in films, documentaries, television and commercials. Held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif., the 2023 ceremony was hosted by Judd Apatow and included Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin’s awarding with the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award. The top winners from the event included “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Severance” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

PHOTOS: Discover Kidman’s red carpet looks over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad