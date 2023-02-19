Nicole Kidman Romantically Arrives in Schiaparelli Velvet, Heart Choker and Chained Heels at Art Directors Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman brought sleek style to the Directors Guild Awards this year. The actress attended the 2023 ceremony to present the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award to director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin, who have worked together for 30 years on films including “Moulin Rouge!,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Elvis.”

Kidman hit the red carpet at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown with Luhrmann and Martin on Saturday, wearing a sleek black dress from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry for the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection, her ensemble was crafted from smooth black velvet and featured a low-cut neckline with a thigh-high slit. A single upper strap simply completed the piece.

(L-R) Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman and Catherine Martin attend the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Stylist Julia von Boehm further accessorized Kidman’s dress with its accompanying jewelry: a matching wide velvet choker, hung with a large gold and crystal pendant shaped like an anatomical heart. The dramatic attire was complemented simply with several gold and diamond rings.

Nicole Kidman attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kidman’s ensemble was complete with a set of sharp $640 pumps from Chloe Gosselin. The Oscar-winning actress‘ pointed-toe style — actually named the Nicole, after her — featured smooth satin uppers with closed counters and pointed toes, as well as thin 4-inch stiletto heels for a sharp height boost. Giving the set a risqué gleam were thin gold chains draped in a “T”-shaped strap on each shoe, creating added gilt with a cutout effect.

A closer look at Kidman’s Chloe Gosselin pumps. CREDIT: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The Art Directors Guild Awards celebrates the top achievements in films, documentaries, television and commercials. Held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif., the 2023 ceremony was hosted by Judd Apatow and included Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin’s awarding with the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award. The top winners from the event included “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Severance” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

