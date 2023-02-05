Nicole Ari Parker Pairs Suede Boots with Ruched Neutrals at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023

Nicole Ari Parker brought a new take to neutral hues at the 2023 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

Parker arrived for the Gala’s second occasion in New York City at the New York Public Library on Saturday night, wearing a ruched cream dress. The “And Just Like That…” star’s textured piece featured an ankle-length hem, small front hip cutout and asymmetric bodice with a half-turtleneck and half-sweetheart neckline. The eclectic piece was further cinched with a thick shoulder cord, as well.

Nicole Ari Parker attends the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A matching fuzzy coat with black leather trim was nonchalantly shrugged off Parker’s shoulders, paired with an equally fuzzy shearling clutch for a sleek take on winter dressing

When it came to footwear, Parker slipped on a pair of classic black boots. Her smooth suede set included lightly rounded, almond-shaped toes accentuated by heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style provided a formal height boost to the actress’ outfit, while including fuller coverage to further streamline the piece.

A closer look at Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala was held at the New York Public Library to support greater diversity in retail. This year’s second annual event featured a #BlackTieBlackDesigner theme to encourage guests to wear Black designers and brands, including Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Veronica Webb. The evening included the reveal of 54 Thrones as the winner of 2023’s Achievement Award, as well as a menu curated by Sophia Roe.

