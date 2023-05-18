Nicole Ari Parker Elevates All-Black Ensemble with Mesh Valentino Sandals at Women of Vision Awards

Nicole Ari Parker brought sleek style to the red carpet for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

For the occasion, Parker arrived with her husband, Boris Kodjoe and their daughter, Sophie Kodjoe, in a slick all-black outfit. The “And Just Like That…” actress’ attire featured a voluminous pussybow top with matching wide-legged satin shorts, creating a fashion-forward ensemble. To infuse some vibrant hues into her look, Parker accessorized with Roger Vivier’s eye-catching Viv’ Choc Colored Twist Bag, crafted from woven leather in hues of red, blue, purple, yellow, black and white for a sophisticated pop of color.

Nicole Ari Parker attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

For footwear, Parker strapped on pair of Valentino’s Rockstud fishnet sandals. Crafted in Italy, the matte black style featured a combination of lambskin leather and fishnet mesh fabric across its open-toed uppers. Adorned with gleaming gold pyramid Rockstud trim, the pair was finished with thin 4.75-insh stiletto heels for an elegant, elongated silhouette. Wraparound straps completed the pair with a dynamic edge.

The stiletto heel craze has taken the fashion world by storm, captivating enthusiasts with its leg-lengthening effect. The sleek and slender heel shape is favored for its ability to elevate most outfits, from casual to formal.

(L-R) Boris Kodjoe, Sophie Kodjoe, and Nicole Ari Parker attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

In honor of its 50th anniversary, this year’s Women of Vision Awards in 2023 commemorated decades of progress and empowerment. The event delved into the rich history and ongoing impact of the Ms. Foundation and feminist movements, shedding light on their past, present, and future endeavors.

This grand occasion aims to generate support and awareness for the organization’s strategic initiatives centered around equity and creating positive change in society. This year’s honorees included Meghan Markle, Wanda Irving, Kimberly Inez McGuireLaTosha Brown, Olivia Julianna and Rebekah Bruesehoff.

