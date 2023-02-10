49ers’ Nick Bosa Adds Edgy Spin to Classic Suiting With Spiked Louboutins at NFL Honors 2023

Nick Bosa received the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors on Thursday night in Arizona wearing an all-black ensemble.

The San Francisco 49ers player chose a classic black tuxedo that featured a satin-covered peak lapel. He wore it unbuttoned and paired it with a black shirt and a matching satin black tie.

Nick Bosa attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

The defensive end added a fashion-forward touch to his look for the night with his footwear choice. He went for a pair of low-top black leather Louboutin sneakers topped with spiked tips. The model is the Louis Junior Spikes, and it’s inspired by 1980s tennis shoes. They are crafted from black calfskin leather, “a tonal grosgrain trim highlights the sneaker construction on the eyestay, toe box, and heel counter with an integrated pull tab,” as specified in Louboutin’s online store.

A closer look at Nick Bosa’s shoes.

Before winning NFL’s 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, in his four-year career, Bosa won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, he was named an All-Pro, and also won three Pro Bowl bids.

The 12th annual NFL Honors were celebrated this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson hosted this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz, becoming the first woman to ever do that since the award’s inception in 2012. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars presented the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy were some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Athlete & Celebrity Arrivals: Live Updates