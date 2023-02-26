Nicco Annan Revives 70s Style in Snakeskin Platform Boots & Electric Blue Suit at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Nicco Annan was sharply suited at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. The actor received the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Uncle Clifford in “P-Valley.”
Annan looked dapper in a cobalt blue suit while arriving at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The entertainer’s ensemble featured a blazer jacket and pleated flare-leg pants. The overcoat included sleek lapels, a V-neckline, streamlined buttons at the center and side slant pockets.
Taking things up a notch, Annan accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and statement rings.
When it came down to the shoes, Annan completed his look with snakeskin platform boots, embracing the 70s trend of animal print shoes. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a chunky block heel.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.
