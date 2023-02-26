Nicco Annan Revives 70s Style in Snakeskin Platform Boots & Electric Blue Suit at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Nicco Annan was sharply suited at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. The actor received the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Uncle Clifford in “P-Valley.”

Annan looked dapper in a cobalt blue suit while arriving at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The entertainer’s ensemble featured a blazer jacket and pleated flare-leg pants. The overcoat included sleek lapels, a V-neckline, streamlined buttons at the center and side slant pockets.

Nicco Annan attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Taking things up a notch, Annan accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and statement rings.

Nicco Annan attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

When it came down to the shoes, Annan completed his look with snakeskin platform boots, embracing the 70s trend of animal print shoes. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a chunky block heel.

A closer look at Nicco Annan’s snakeskin platform boots at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

(L-R) Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Shannon Thornton attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb./ 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for NAACP

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

