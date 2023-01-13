Nia Long Sparkles in Glittery Green Minidress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Missing’ Los Angeles Premiere

Nia Long appeared in sparkly style for the premiere of her new movie “Missing” in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. The actress stars in the mystery drama alongside Storm Reid. The film, which hits theaters on Jan. 20, follows a mother who disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her boyfriend.

Long looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a glittering green minidress. The piece featured a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulder pads, a fitted bodice and a thick hem. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star simply accessorized with a chunky ring and long pointy nails.

Nia Long attends the “Missing” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Long parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose barrel curls, which cascaded perfectly on her shoulders. For glam, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye, sweeping of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Long’s look was a pair of gold metallic sandals. The shiny silhouette featured a thin strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Nia Long attends the “Missing” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

Long has been a mainstay in fashion for many years. She has served as an inspiration for pixie cuts ever since she made her debut as Lisa on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1990. Whether she’s onscreen or on the red carpet, the NAACP Image Award winner always steps out in sleek styles, sharp suiting, glamorous gowns and trendy separates. For footwear, Long typically gravitates towards platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals.

