Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Makes a Case for Sheer in Red-Hot Corset Dress & Heels at NFL Draft 2023

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, stepped out in style for the NFL Draft 2023 in Kansas City, Mo., today.

Brittany took to Instagram to share a boomerang clip of herself and Patrick ahead of the annual meeting. The short video sees the couple riding out in style as they make their way to the event.

For the occasion, Brittany wore a dress that included a plunging neckline, long fitted sleeves and a sheer corseted bodice. To amp up the glam factor, the personal trainer accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

(L-R) Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes via Instagram Stories on April 27, 2023.

Brittany styled her hair in two ponytails and let loose waves cascade on her shoulders. As for makeup, the fitness entrepreneur went with a soft shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte lip.

Related Paulina Gretzky Delivers Sensual Glamour in Cutout Dress & Barely-There Sandals in Singapore at LIV Golf Party First Look of Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 6 Unveils Kate Middleton & Prince William in Preppy Style Elle Fanning Kicks Up Her Heels in Thom Browne Catsuit for Flaunt Magazine

Patrick looked cool and casual for the affair. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback donned a white jacket with a black Boss shirt. He added layered diamond chains and covered his eyes with dark sunglasses.

Unfortunately, the angle of the video didn’t allow for a peek at the couple’s footwear choice. However, it is possible that Brittany tied her outfit together with metallic or bejeweled heels and block-heeled sandals. As for Patrick, he likely slipped into a pair of trendy sneakers or oxfords.

When it comes to footwear, Brittany often opts for neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or supporting Patrick at Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from Air Jordan sneakers to embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. For more formal occasions, she tends to gravitate towards an array of stiletto heels and sandals.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

PHOTOS: Discover more arrivals on the red carpet at the NFL Draft 2023.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.