Natasha Lyonne Gleams in Oyster-Bodice Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Natasha Lyonne made a surrealist, sparkling statement on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The actress was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Lyonne wore a plunging black dress. The “Poker Face” star’s silky floor-length style featured a sharply draped skirt with pockets, accented by a strapless bodice; the piece earned a surrealist spin, however, from its upper half’s angled cutout cups, which were shaped like oyster shells lined in sparkling crystals.

Natasha Lyonne at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Lyonne’s ensemble was complete with a gleaming silver bracelet strung with oyster shell-shaped charms, which caught the light as she mingled with friends including “Poker Face” creator Rian Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler and Ronan Farrow during the event.

When it came to footwear, Lyonne’s shoes could not be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Orange is the New Black” star’s attire was finished with a matching or metallic pair of platform-soled or stiletto-heeled sandals, given her penchant for both styles during her public appearances in recent months.

(L-R): Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

