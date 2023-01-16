×
Natasha Lyonne Goes Gothic in Black Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Natasha Lyonne brought gothic glamour to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet tonight.

The “Orange is the New Black” star wore a gleaming black long-sleeved dress with quite a unique hemline. The skirt of the dress looked almost to be “shredded” from the top of the thigh to the end of Lyonne’s ankles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Natasha Lyonne attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The gothic-style dress was accessorized with several chunky statement pieces including several oversized rings and an orange, black and silver bracelet and necklace.

Lyonne’s famously-fiery locks were given a sleek blowout with front layers and bangs fairly framing Lyonne’s facial features. To play up the gothic effect of the dress, Lyonne went with a dramatic glam of long, coral pink nails, a very pale coral pink lip, heavily contoured and blushed orange cheeks, a dramatic layer of false lashes, and an orange-and-black smokey eye.

For footwear, Lyonne went with a pair of black platform pumps with a t-strap design. The style featured block heels elevating her look by at least 5 inches.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Natasha Lyonne attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne serving gothic glam at 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

