Natasha Lyonne Gleams in Area’s Mussel-Bodice Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Natasha Lyonne made a surrealist, sparkling statement on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The actress was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Lyonne wore a plunging black dress from Area for the occasion. The “Poker Face” star’s silky style featured a strapless bodice and a sharply draped floor-length skirt with pockets, hailing from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. The piece earned a surrealist spin, however, from its upper half’s angled cutout cups, which were shaped like oyster shells lined in sparkling crystals.

Natasha Lyonne at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Stylist Cristina Ehrlich completed Lyonne’s ensemble with a gleaming silver bracelet strung with mussel-shaped charms, which caught the light as she mingled with friends including “Poker Face” creator Rian Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler and Ronan Farrow during the event.

Related Gal Gadot Exudes Elegance in Velvet Loewe Dress & Sparkling Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Doja Cat Goes Wild in Zebra-Printed 6-Inch Heels & Daring Little Black Dress at Prince's Trust Gala 2023 Anya Taylor-Joy Channels a Phoenix in Red Feathered Dress & Leather Sandals at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

When it came to footwear, Lyonne’s shoes could not be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Orange is the New Black” star’s attire was finished with a matching or metallic pair of platform-soled or stiletto-heeled sandals, given her penchant for both styles during her public appearances in recent months.

(L-R): Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the Time 100 Gala 2023 in the gallery.